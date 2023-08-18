Biden hopes to tighten South Korean, Japanese bond at Camp David

WASHINGTON – When South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol this week commemorated his country’s 1945 independence from Japan, he did not dwell on the brutal 35-year occupation his people endured under their neighbour.

Instead, the 62-year-old leader, too young to remember the humiliations of Japanese rule, celebrated the country as a “partner” that now shares the same values and interests. Facing nuclear threats from North Korea – a constant worry for both Seoul and Tokyo – Mr Yoon reserved his condemnation for “communist aggression”.

The Biden administration believes that a seismic but fragile realignment is under way in East Asia: a deeper relationship between two close US allies with a long history of mutual acrimony and distrust. The change would accelerate Washington’s effort to counter China’s influence in the region and help it defend Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden hopes to cement those ties with a summit at Camp David, the storied presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, this Friday.

While the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement that commits the nations to each others’ defence, they will agree to a mutual understanding about regional responsibilities.

“I find the meeting at Camp David mind-blowing,” Dr Dennis Wilder, a professor at Georgetown University who once managed the Japan and South Korea relationship under former president George W. Bush, wrote on Twitter, now known as X. “We could barely get South Korean and Japanese leaders to meet with us in the same room.”

Behind the easing tensions, say diplomats from the three countries, is a shared concern about an increasingly aggressive China and an erratic North Korea.

But they credit, in particular, the initiative of Mr Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida personally in seeking better ties.

Mr Yoon’s push to break the stalemate has provided “important momentum” for greater cooperation, South Korean deputy national security advisor Kim Tae-hyo told reporters, adding that the three leaders would spend the “longest time together ever” at Camp David.

A fragile truce?

To be sure, previous efforts to build closer ties between South Korea and Japan have stumbled. In 2019, a dispute over Japan’s wartime treatment of Koreans led the Seoul to cancel a military intelligence-sharing agreement. Later that year, Japan placed restrictions on exports needed by Korean chips manufacturers.

This time, the dependence on the initiative on the three leaders is a risk. Some four in 10 voters approve of Mr Yoon, Mr Kishida or Mr Biden in the countries they govern, and there is little evidence the rapprochement is a priority for ordinary citizens.

Mr Biden, an 80-year-old Democrat seeking another four-year term in the 2024 presidential elections, faces a likely opponent in Republican former president Donald Trump, who has voiced scepticism about whether Washington benefits from its traditional military and economic alliances.

The White House, conscious of the electoral clock, wants to make the progress between South Korea and Japan hard to reverse, including by establishing routine cooperation on military exercises, ballistic missile defence, the economy, and scientific and technological research.

US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said the leaders would announce plans to make the summit an annual event and to invest in technology for a three-way crisis hot line. White House senior director for East Asia Mira Rapp-Hooper said they would also highlight progress towards sharing early-warning data on missile launches.

“We will confirm cooperation on a wide range of issues,” said one Japanese Foreign Ministry official.