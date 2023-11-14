Biden granddaughter's guard opens fire during car break-in

WASHINGTON - A US Secret Service agent reportedly on duty outside the house of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire during an attempted break-in of an official vehicle, authorities said Monday.

Naomi Biden, a 29-year-old lawyer, was made aware of the incident that occurred just before midnight Sunday in the upscale Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, US media reported.

“Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” presidential protection service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” he said, adding that the suspects fled the scene and that “there was no threat to any protectees.”

Naomi Biden is the oldest daughter of Hunter Biden, the president’s son who is facing illegal gun possession charges and is the subject of a Republican-led congressional investigation over alleged influence-peddling when Joe Biden was vice president.

President Biden is known to be close to his grandchildren, who call him Pop and often appear with him at official events.

Washington has seen a steep rise in carjackings, with more than 860 reported offenses so far this year, according to the capital city’s police, more than double the number during the same period last year.

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking in the city last month, when he was robbed by three armed attackers outside his residence.

Naomi Biden is named after the president’s first daughter, who died as a baby in a car crash in 1972 that also claimed the life of his first wife.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the president and First Lady Jill Biden said ahead of her lavish 2022 wedding, which was held at the White House.

The US Secret Service protects the president and vice president and their families, as well as former presidents and visiting heads of state.

“The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units,” Guglielmi said. AFP