Biden gets updated Covid-19 shot and urges Americans to follow

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden received an updated Covid-19 shot, as well as his annual influenza vaccine, on Friday.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” physician to the president Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter.

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in early September, prompting concerns over whether the president could travel just days before he was scheduled to attend the Group of 20 summit in India.

The president tested negative, the White House said, and the first lady experienced mild symptoms.

This week, the Biden administration said it would award US$600 million ($820 million) to 12 US companies that produce Covid-19 tests.

Americans will once again be eligible to order free at-home Covid-19 tests online as cold and flu season approaches. Each household will be allotted up to four rapid tests by mail starting Monday.

Covid-19 hospitalizations among Americans rose 7.7 per cent during the week of Sept 9 from a week earlier, according to federal data released this week.

Mr Biden last tested positive for Covid-19 in 2022, experiencing mild symptoms. BLOOMBERG