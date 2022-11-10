Biden gets rare break as South-east Asia bolsters its militaries

NEW YORK – US-China tensions have America’s closest allies in Asia strengthening their militaries. But in a boost to US President Joe Biden’s diplomatic efforts, that trend is extending to some South-east Asian nations that have recently kept the US at arm’s length.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is looking to buy Chinook helicopters and accelerate talks to implement a defense cooperation pact that would give the US military greater access in the country. The moves come six years after then-President Rodrigo Duterte ended joint patrols with American forces and sought more weapons from China.

Indonesia – the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation – has expanded joint exercises with the United States, unveiled a US$125 billion (S$175 billion) military modernisation plan last year and is holding talks over the purchase of dozens of Boeing Co. F-15EX fighter jets. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin praised the “significant advancements” in the relationship after meeting Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto last month.

Wary of being forced to pick sides between the US and China, South-east Asian nations have historically struggled to find a middle ground. While many regional governments count on the US as a key security partner, China has been the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ biggest economic ally for 13 consecutive years, with two-way trade exceeding US$500 billion this year.

President Xi Jinping’s more assertive foreign policy is shifting that equation for some countries as Beijing accelerates its military development and reiterates claims to Taiwan and a huge swath of the South China Sea. Regional governments have also been frustrated that efforts to negotiate a code of conduct between China and Asean in the South China Sea have not progressed.

“There’s a better appreciation that the US is an important factor of the strategic equation here and it’s in everybody’s interest that you stay around, and that’s a big change,” said Mr Bilahari Kausikan, Singapore’s former permanent secretary for foreign affairs.

Mr Biden will get a chance to make the US case to regional allies directly in his first trip as president to South-east Asia this week, when he arrives to take part in an Asean summit in Cambodia and then heads to a meeting with Group of 20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia.

While Indonesia has long had a foreign policy centred around non-alignment, an ongoing territorial dispute with China around the Natuna Islands prompted President Joko Widodo to send warships to the area on multiple occasions in recent years.

‘Ironclad’ allies

Further incursions in waters claimed by the Philippines saw Mr Marcos’ government lodge hundreds of diplomatic protests against Beijing less than three months into his term. That comes after the country boosted its defense budget almost 60 per cent from 2017-2022, the most in Asia.

Mr Biden called the US military alliance with the Philippines “ironclad” in a meeting with Mr Marcos last year, a sharp shift from the Duterte era when some analysts feared the two nations’ mutual defense treaty could get scrapped in what would have been a huge win for Beijing.

“While we strive to live in peace with others, it is still crucial that our Armed Forces be modernized so that it is ready for all eventualities,” Mr Marcos said on Tuesday.

US-China tensions and the threat from Beijing are not the only reasons regional governments are upgrading their defenses, but they “are clearly a driver of their procurement programs,” said Dr Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute who specialises in regional security issues.

Overall, defenxe spending in the Asia-Pacific region now accounts for nearly a quarter of global investment, with China making up 46 per cent of this year’s total, data from defence specialist Janes shows. Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Australia are all forecast to expand spending significantly in the coming years, adding US$100 billion to the region’s annual total by 2032.