Biden fires 2024 salvo with Ukraine 'war zone' ad

WASHINGTON - With its war zone imagery and macho voiceover it could be a movie trailer – but the sunglasses-clad star of a new campaign ad is none other than 80-year-old US President Joe Biden.

Facing a battle in the opinion polls, America’s oldest ever commander-in-chief is using his surprise trip to Kyiv in February to sell himself as a “true leader” ahead of the 2024 election.

The 60-second spot – which debuted on social media on Thursday and will air on TV in US battleground states during prime time on Saturday – draws a stark contrast with his Republican rivals over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The message is simple: the Democrat’s support against Russia’s brutal 2022 invasion shows global leadership, while Republicans including Donald Trump have wobbled all over the place on the issue.

It was a political gamble for Mr Biden to give Kyiv his full backing – and more than US$43 billion (S$58 billion) in military aid – but he is now doubling down that it could help him at the ballot box.

“It was the first time in modern history that an American president went into a war zone not controlled by the United States,” the ad starts, narrated by a gravelly voiced man.

Airing as Mr Biden attends the Group of 20 summit in India – which Russian President Vladimir Putin is skipping – the ad shows photos of Mr Biden taking a train from Poland to Kyiv “under cover of night.”

It then describes him walking “shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the war-torn streets, standing up for democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away.”

Cue a picture of Mr Putin raising a glass of champagne. Then footage of soldiers firing cannons, followed by Mr Biden in his trademark aviator sunglasses meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In the middle of a war zone, Joe Biden showed the world what America is made of. That’s the quiet strength of a true leader who doesn’t back down to a dictator,” the ad concludes.

‘American leadership’

Quietness is part of the problem for Mr Biden, though.

Mr Biden is struggling with tepid approval ratings and low visibility ahead of a possible rematch with airtime-hogging Trump next year.

And literally too. Reporters sometimes strain to hear the octogenarian – yet more fuel for concerns among Republican and Democrat voters alike that he’s too old for a second term.