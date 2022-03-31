Biden eyes Cold War-era defence law to boost mining sector

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden could invoke a Cold War-era defence law as soon as this week to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric vehicle batteries, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Such an order under the Defence Production Act is expected to help companies access government funding for feasibility studies for new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

The funds would not be used to dig new mines or buy minerals for government stockpiles, nor would invoking DPA let the mining industry bypass regulatory or permitting standards.

It was not immediately clear how much funding could be allocated.

Mr Biden's economic programme has prioritised fighting climate change and stimulating domestic manufacturing using electric vehicles.

Administration officials have said national security has been harmed by dependence on fossil fuels from other countries, including Russia, which is also a major nickel producer.

Last month, Mr Biden voiced support for new US mines, but said they must benefit host communities and not damage the environment.

The president also said the Pentagon would boost its reserves of certain EV metals, a plan likely to require sourcing from overseas mines due to low US production.

"We must ensure that we secure the materials necessary for the clean energy economy in a way that holds to our strong environmental, labour, tribal engagement standards and does not leave us reliant on unreliable and unsustainable foreign supply chains," one of the sources said.

Securing enough raw materials to make electric vehicle batteries has been a major obstacle, with domestic mines facing extensive regulatory hurdles and environmental opposition.

Mr Biden blocked a proposed Minnesota copper mine earlier this year, and his administration is heightening scrutiny on other proposed mines.

The DPA gives the Pentagon wide berth to procure equipment necessary for national defence.

Invoking it would essentially be a declaration that relying on rival nations for EV battery building blocks would constitute a national security threat.