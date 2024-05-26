Biden 'determined' not to send US soldiers to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden reiterated on May 25 that he does not intend to send American soldiers to Ukraine, while praising US leadership in the world – implicitly responding to accusations of weakness made by Republican rival Donald Trump.

“There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. I’m determined to keep it that way, but we are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them,” said the Democrat, addressing the graduating class of the prestigious West Point Military Academy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as “a brutal tyrant,” was “certain that Nato would fracture” after he invaded his East European neighbour in February 2022, Mr Biden said.

“Instead, the greatest defence alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever,” he said.

In April, US lawmakers passed a long-delayed US$61 billion (S$80 billion) military aid deal for Kyiv after months of squabbling in Congress as Ukrainian forces suffered setbacks on the battlefield due to ammunition and funding shortages.