Biden challenger Dean Phillips, in New Hampshire, calls US president 'weak'

NASHUA, New Hampshire - US Representative Dean Phillips, attempting a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination, assailed Joe Biden as “unelectable and weak” on Jan 20 as he tried to take advantage of the president’s absence from New Hampshire’s primary.

Mr Biden did not register for the New Hampshire vote after national Democrats opted to move their first primary to South Carolina, which offers a more diverse population.

But Mr Biden’s supporters are mounting a write-in campaign in New Hampshire to ensure a win in the state on Jan 23, and a CNN/University of New Hampshire poll released on Sunday showed Mr Biden drawing 63 per cent of the primary vote in that state, with Mr Phillips at 10 per cent.

The Democratic National Committee has ruled that the New Hampshire election effectively won’t count and the winner won’t amass New Hampshire’s 23 delegates in the march to the party’s nomination.

Mr Phillips, a wealthy Democrat from Minnesota, said during a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, that he hoped to do well in voting on Jan 23.

Mr Phillips said a strong showing by him would be getting upwards of 20 per cent or more of the vote - “going from zero to somewhere in the 20s would be pretty awesome, I think.”

“Sadly it’s going to demonstrate that our incumbent president is unelectable and weak and I think it’s going to show this country that there’s a candidate here who can actually do here what has been promised for generations,” Mr Phillips told reporters, after addressing dozens of people at a senior citizen activity centre.

He also noted Mr Biden’s age - 81.

“If you listen to the voters, people feel he’s at a stage of life that makes it incompatible to leading the free world. And the same is true of Donald Trump,” said Mr Phillips, 55.

Trump, 77, is the leading Republican candidate. The former president was defeated by Mr Biden in his bid for a second term in 2020.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed concerns about Mr Biden’s age, though polls show voters are concerned about it.

“Our perspective is that it’s not about age, it’s about the president’s experience,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Mr Biden’s 81st birthday. “We have to judge him by what he’s done, not by his numbers.”