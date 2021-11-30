Biden cautions against 'panic' over Covid-19 variant Omicron, urges booster shots

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Joe Biden cautioned Americans against panicking over a new variant of the coronavirus recently identified in South Africa, and urged them to instead get vaccinated or obtain booster shots.

"This variant is a cause for concern. Not a cause for panic," Biden said in remarks at the White House after a private briefing from his health advisers.

He said the administration does not yet believe new formulations of coronavirus vaccines will be necessary, but that it is already working with Pfizer and Moderna on contingency plans.

He said he'll issue a new strategy to combat a winter surge of coronavirus on Thursday, but that the US will not have to practice further lockdowns or shutdowns.

The new Covid-19 variant has now been detected in more than a dozen countries, though not yet identified in the US.

On Friday, Biden imposed travel restrictions on eight nations in southern Africa, where Omicron is believed to have emerged, but declined to say Sunday if he'd expand the limits to other places.

Doctors in South Africa have said symptoms of the new variant appear to be milder than the Delta variant, which drove a surge in infections in the US earlier this year. But they have cautioned that it's too early to reach conclusions about whether Omicron is more or less dangerous than predecessors.

Biden applauded South Africa for promptly reporting the variant to the rest of the world, despite rewarding the country by blocking travel to the US.

Some of Biden's ex-advisers have criticised the bans as ineffective. But the president said he doesn't believe his travel ban will discourage future reporting of variants. He said the US needed time to boost vaccination rates before Omicron arrives in the country.

"No, I don't think anyone's going to be reluctant to report," he said.