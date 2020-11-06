Biden campaign says victory is 'imminent' in update on US election battleground states

WASHINGTON - Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Thursday (Nov 5) that victory was imminent and expected, in a late morning update on battleground states where counting was still ongoing.

Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada hold the key in the tightly-contested presidential race. A win in any one would allow Mr Biden, who is currently six electoral votes away from the minimum of 270 needed to win, to claim the presidency.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Biden was "nearing parity" with Mr Trump and would overtake him, said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.

"We believe from our data that the majority of the ballots left are for the vice-president, and that at the end of the day... we will win by a sizable number of votes in Pennsylvania," she said.

Mr Trump is currently ahead by about 130,000 votes in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes up for grabs. About 600,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

Mr Biden was also expected to win Nevada and Arizona, although the margins would be tighter as more votes were counted, she said.

"The story of Arizona is one where Joe Biden is going to win but it's going to take us time, and patience as we go through the counting. We will see a tightening of that margin throughout the day, but more favourable data will be coming in this evening and even through tomorrow," she said.

Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, was a "true toss-up" state that would be very, very close, said Ms O'Malley Dillon.

Mr Trump is leading in Georgia by 18,000 votes, but the outstanding ballots are coming from places where Mr Biden has significant support, she said, adding that the campaign believes the state currently leans towards Mr Biden.

"We are very confident, no matter what happens with the counting and the timing, we will come out ahead. We are absolutely confident that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States," she said.

