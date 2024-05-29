Biden campaign plots stay-the-course strategy after Trump verdict

WASHINGTON – Typically, if your political opponent is convicted of a felony, it is considered a rare gift.

But as the world anticipates a verdict in Donald Trump’s criminal case in New York, President Joe Biden’s campaign does not plan to change course, even for a guilty verdict.

Mr Biden’s aides are happy to let other Democrats and allies paint Trump as a felon. Strategists have decided to keep the President’s focus on legislative accomplishments, threats to democracy and abortion access, according to two sources familiar with the planning.

The campaign is preparing a statement to be issued after a verdict that will remind supporters that “the only way to beat Trump is at the ballot box”, an official familiar with the campaign’s strategy said.

Mr Biden’s campaign has been weighing how to handle the hush-money trial’s outcome for weeks, with some top campaign officials and Democratic allies pushing for doing more to highlight a guilty verdict if that is the jury’s decision.

While polling shows a guilty verdict could matter to voters, campaign officials believe that, in the end, the jury’s decision – no matter the result – will not substantially change the dynamics of the election.

There are still some undecided points in Mr Biden’s strategy, officials said, including whether they would label his Republican opponent a “convicted felon” in social media posts and campaign literature if he is found guilty.

The Biden campaign sought to seize on the wall-to-wall media coverage of the Trump trial on May 28 by enlisting Hollywood star Robert De Niro to address the cameras outside the New York courthouse. The campaign provided talking points on Trump’s threat to democracy.

But campaign officials said the actor went off script and discussed a potential conviction.

“The fact is, whether he’s acquitted, whether it’s (a) hung jury, he is guilty – and we all know it,” Mr De Niro said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment that bought the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Ms Daniels had threatened to go public with her account of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, a liaison he denies.

“The charges against President Trump should have never been filed, and this show trial should have never occurred. The Biden Trial is craven election interference. President Trump is innocent, and the American people know it,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.