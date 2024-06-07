Biden campaign hires Republican to pursue 'never Trump' voters

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden is making a pitch for his re-election to Republicans who do not support their party’s standard-bearer, Donald Trump, in November’s election, a Biden campaign official said on June 6.

The Democratic president’s campaign has hired a national Republican engagement director: Mr Austin Weatherford, who was chief of staff to former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, the official said.

Mr Weatherford has been hired “to head up outreach efforts to independents and moderate Republicans who know what a danger Donald Trump is to the country if reelected for a second term,” the official said.

Mr Biden and Trump are in a tighter rematch for the White House than in 2020, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Mr Biden’s support among voters without a four-year degree is down 10 percentage points from the same period in 2020, the analysis found.

Most national opinion polls are showing a tied race.

Trump has often dismissed members of his party who do not fall in line behind him as “RINOs” - Republicans In Name Only - for party members he sees as disloyal. The Trump campaign did not return a request for comment.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns scrambled to woo supporters of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the Republican primary race in March. Mrs Haley did not endorse Trump at the time, but has since said she would vote for him.

The Biden campaign has held meetings with Haley voters and is placing a “seven-figure ad buy” targeting such voters, the Biden campaign official said.

There is little precedent for large numbers of Republicans to back a Democrat in a presidential election.