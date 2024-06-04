Biden calls Trump a ‘convicted felon’

Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 08:45 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 08:45 AM

GREENWICH, Connecticut - US President Joe Biden on June 3 called his predecessor Donald Trump a “convicted felon” who is seeking the office of the presidency for the first time in American history.

Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime last week when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

“For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Mr Biden told a small group of donors during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

He said Trump’s attacks on the US justice system are “more damaging”. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Trump warns of ‘breaking point’ for Americans if he’s jailed
Trump verdict hardens many views, but changes some, too

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top