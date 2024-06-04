Biden calls Trump a ‘convicted felon’

GREENWICH, Connecticut - US President Joe Biden on June 3 called his predecessor Donald Trump a “convicted felon” who is seeking the office of the presidency for the first time in American history.

Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime last week when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

“For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Mr Biden told a small group of donors during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

He said Trump’s attacks on the US justice system are “more damaging”. REUTERS