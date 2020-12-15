Biden calls for unity as electoral college makes win official

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE (BLOOMBERG) - US President-elect Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on a hard-fought election and work together to tackle the country's mounting crises, marking his Electoral College victory even as President Donald Trump refuses to accept its results.

"We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact," Mr Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. "And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal."

Mr Biden's 306-to-232 Electoral College win over Mr Trump was finalised Monday (Dec 14) after electors in each state voted. Congress will count the votes on Jan 6.

Mr Trump and his allies are still protesting the result, but with more than 50 post-election lawsuits rejected, including by the US Supreme Court, they have no viable path to overturn it.

Noting that Mr Trump won 306 electoral votes in 2016, Mr Biden said "By his own standards these numbers represented a clear victory then and I respectfully suggest they do so now."

In his remarks, Mr Biden spoke to those who didn't support him. "I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn't vote for me, as I will for those who did."

Instead of looking back, he urged Americans to look ahead to the "urgent work" of "getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus" and "delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today - and then building our economy back better than ever."

Since the Nov 3 election, Mr Trump has maintained a steady drumbeat of unsubstantiated claims that he was the legitimate winner and that Mr Biden only came out ahead because of widespread fraud and "rigging."

Numerous lawsuits staked on those claims have been rejected by the courts and are at dead ends.

Mr Biden earned 7 million votes more than Mr Trump and flipped five states, including Georgia, which was once considered a Republican stronghold. Georgia is also where both Senate seats are up in a runoff election set for Jan 5, the result of which will determine control of the US Senate.

Mr Biden's call for a united fight against the coronavirus comes as the country passes the grim milestone of 300,000 deaths but also the first day vaccines were distributed, bringing some tangible hope.

Since the election was called for Mr Biden, the president-elect has moved steadily toward building a government, even before Mr Trump reluctantly allowed the official transition to begin. He has unveiled much of his Cabinet and top White House officials, including nominees to be secretaries of State, Defence and Treasury.

Mr Biden is not alone in calling for Mr Trump and disappointed Republicans to move on.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas told reporters on Monday it would be a "bad mistake" to object to electors on Jan 6, calling it "futile and unnecessary."

"You've got to have a winner and you've got to have a loser," he said.