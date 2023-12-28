Biden begins weeklong vacation in Caribbean to ring in the New Year

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden left the drizzly skies of Washington behind on Dec 27 and flew to St Croix in the US Virgin Islands, where he and Jill Biden, the First Lady, intend to ring in the new year.

The Bidens, along with their granddaughter Natalie, stepped off Air Force One and headed to a waiting SUV to start their weeklong vacation.

The Bidens are spending the week at the beachfront villa of friends and longtime Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.

The three-bedroom home, which is listed on Airbnb for US$700 (S$900) a night, has an infinity pool, private beach access and unobstructed views of Buck Island Reef National Monument.

But work has a way of intruding on even the most secluded getaways, especially if you’re the president.

The trip comes as Mr Biden faces pressure to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a wider regional conflict. On Dec 26, he authorised strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq in retaliation for a series of assaults and a drone attack on Christmas Day that left three American troops wounded and one in critical condition.

Later in the day, the administration said Mr Biden had spoken to the emir of Qatar about the hostages being held by Hamas and the effort to get more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The White House declined to discuss the president’s expected meeting schedule while in St Croix or who will be accompanying the first couple.

The visit to St Croix is Mr Biden’s second as president. But the Bidens have travelled there more than a dozen times over the years.