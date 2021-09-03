Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

Flooded area of Southwest Hoboken, New Jersey, after a night of high winds and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
NEW JERSEY (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"The President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts", the White House said in a statement late on Thursday (Sept 2).

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.

