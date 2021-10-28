Biden announces revamped $2.36 trillion social spending package

WASHINGTON (AFP) - United States President Joe Biden set out details of a revamped US$1.75 trillion (S$2.36 trillion) social spending package on Thursday (Oct 28) to structure a more equitable economy and tackle climate change, the culmination of weeks of intense negotiation.

The proposal would lock in key priorities in Mr Biden's spending agenda on childcare and education, healthcare and the environment, as he heads off to meet world leaders in Europe.

"President Biden promised to rebuild the backbone of the country - the middle class - so that this time everyone comes along. He also campaigned on a promise to make government work for working people again. Today, the President is delivering on these promises," the White House said.