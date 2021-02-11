Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday (Feb 10) the formation of a special Defence Department task force on China and ordered an immediate review of the military's strategic approach to the challenge from Beijing.

Speaking during a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said the review was crucial "so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters that will require a whole-of-government effort."

"We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally," he added.

The new task force was given four months to come up with assessments and recommendations on US military strategy towards China; technology, force structure and force posture; and alliances and bilateral defence relations with Beijing.

He said the Pentagon review needed to be backed by both political parties and Congress, and from allies and other partnerships.

"That's how we will meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition in the future," he said.