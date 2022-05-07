Biden announces new US$150 million weapons package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden signed a new US$150 million )S$200 million) weapons package for Ukraine on Friday (May 6), providing additional artillery munitions, radar and other equipment in the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion.

“Today, the United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression,” Biden said in a statement.

The United States has rushed US$3.4 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed “Ghost” drones.

The new package will be worth US$150 million and include 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radar, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts, a US official said.

Reuters was first to report the latest tranche of weapons.

The new transfers would come from the remaining US$250 million in the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorise the transfer of excess weapons from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Last month Biden proposed a US$33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, including more than US$20 billion in military aid.

Congress must approve the new funding package. House of Representatives and Senate leaders have said they want to move quickly, but have not yet said when they will vote on Biden’s request.

Biden urged lawmakers to work quickly, saying the latest weapons authorisation “nearly exhausted” drawdown authority funding. “Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” his statement said.