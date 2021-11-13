Biden and Xi virtual summit to take place on Monday

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden will meet China’s President Xi Jinping via video call on Monday (Nov 15), the White House confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“Following their Sept 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki, using the People’s Republic of China’s official name.

“Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC,” she added.

The virtual summit will be the leaders’ first video meeting since Mr Biden took office in January, following two phone calls on Sept 9 and Feb 10.

The two superpowers are locked in strategic competition with each other and have butted heads on everything from trade and technology to human rights, although both have said they do not want a new Cold War.

The White House has said it wants to set “guardrails and parameters” to prevent its competition with China from veering into conflict, while Beijing has said it wants to get their relationship back on the right track.

But both superpowers have also stressed the importance of cooperation in recent days.

On Wednesday, they pledged to work together to tackle climate change in this decade, including by cutting methane emissions and phasing out coal.