Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House: Report

WASHINGTON - The White House has started making plans for a face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco next month, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing senior administration officials.

The Washington Post quoted an administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying the possibility of a meeting was “pretty firm”.

“We’re beginning the process” of planning, the official told the Post.

The Chinese embassy in Washington and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi’s last meeting was on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

The meeting would follow other high-level engagements between the two countries in recent months, including visits from high profile US officials to China like Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in August.

More recently, Mr Blinken met Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng in New York and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta.

China’s top security agency hinted last month any meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden will depend on the United States “showing sufficient sincerity”.

US officials like Ms Raimondo and Ms Yellen have recently said the US did not want to decouple from China but Beijing has expressed concern over US approval of arms sales and military financing to Taiwan.

San Francisco will host an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November that Mr Xi may attend. Mr Xi recently skipped the G-20 summit in New Delhi that Biden attended. REUTERS