Biden and Johnson vow to speed up opening US-Britain travel

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Joe Biden will meet Boris Johnson on Thursday (June 10) ahead of the Group of Seven summit, where they will commit to resume travel between Britain and the United States as quickly as possible. How soon remains very much an open question.

The two leaders will meet for the first time in Cornwall, southwestern England, and launch a joint task force to explore options to resume travel between their countries. Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 5 million Britons visited the US and over 4.5 million Americans visited Britain every year, according to figures released by Johnson's office.

The US is expected to make a similar commitment to the European Union next week when Biden meets continental leaders in Brussels, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg. In a dramatic agenda-setting gesture, Biden will announce on Thursday the US will buy 500 million does of Pfizer Inc's shots to share internationally.

At the same time, Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan downplayed the chances of travel opening up soon.

"I don't think the working groups will finish their work by the time the trip is through so we're not currently anticipating any specific announcements," he told reporters.

The idea of vaccine passports has also been floated, especially by countries dependent on tourism, though it's unlikely to gain much traction at the G-7.

There are growing signs that a fresh Covid-19 wave is starting to hit Britain and other countries, with new strains emerging and infections on the rise. Another 7,540 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Britain on Wednesday - the highest daily cases since the end of February.

That may get in the way of plans to further lift restrictions, even if the economic price is high. Johnson himself is worried about it and at least one of his cabinet ministers has warned people to avoid trips overseas.

There is also the practical problem of each country having their own complex set of rules, and while the richest countries are inoculating their populations quickly, they are doing so at different paces. The developing world has been left behind and vaccine nationalism has infiltrated the political arena.

After a successful vaccine roll-out, Johnson is facing calls to relax rules and allow sun-seekers to go overseas over the summer. His government irritated airlines and travellers by abruptly reimposing quarantine restrictions on those returning from Portugal, one of the top holiday destinations for Britons.

The lack of a clear time frame for the travel task force "again falls short of providing airlines, businesses and consumers with much needed certainty," Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss said in a statement. He called on Johnson and Biden to move to relax travel rules before July 4.

Britain is also keen to redefine its relationship with the US, especially after Brexit, with a free-trade deal being the most sought-after prize.

According to Johnson's office, he and Biden will make commitments on issues ranging from climate to security, in what is being dubbed the 2021 Atlantic Charter in homage to the original vision shared by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941, the year the US entered World War II.

Johnson - who has said he dislikes the term "special relationship" to describe the transatlantic partnership - said the agreement would underline that Britain and the US remain "the closest of partners and the greatest of allies".

The original Atlantic Charter was devised at sea on board the Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales and US heavy cruiser USS Augusta. The modern namesake of HMS Prince of Wales, one of the Royal Navy's two aircraft carriers, will sail along the coast of Cornwall to mark the occasion.