Biden again demands action after at least 8 killed in Texas mall rampage

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden renewed his call on Sunday for a national assault-weapons ban and other gun safety measures.

The call came a day after at least eight people were murdered at a Texas shopping mall in the latest mass shooting to shake the nation.

Responders, distressed witnesses and police described scenes of panic and horror north of Dallas on Saturday.

Video footage circulating online showed the shooter exiting a car in an outlet mall carpark and firing with a semi-automatic rifle on people walking nearby.

An officer on an unrelated call nearby quickly responded and “neutralised” the shooter at the large facility in Allen, police said.

Seven people were pronounced dead at the scene, in addition to the shooter.

Two other victims died in the hospital while “three are in critical surgery, and four are stable”, Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said Saturday.

Multiple US news outlets, all citing unnamed law enforcement sources, identified the shooter on Sunday as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

By Sunday evening, law enforcement had not released details about a possible motive or the identities of the victims.

A family member identified one of the slain victims on social media as Christian LaCour, a security guard.

“We watched this sweet young boy turn into a very sweet gentleman,” Ms Kellie Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, identifying Mr LaCour as the brother of her son-in-law. “Words can not even begin to describe the devastation that our family feels.”

Mr Biden ordered US flags lowered to half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims” and repeated his call for lawmakers to take action against a gun “epidemic”.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” the 80-year-old Democrat said.

He also demanded lawmakers require universal background checks for gun purchases and end legal immunity for manufacturers’ whose weapons are used in attacks.

“I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

The attack is the latest in an alarming trajectory of deadly US gun violence.

Barely a week earlier, a man shot and killed five neighbours in Cleveland, Texas after one of them asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard at night while a baby slept.

Several other people have also been gunned down in recent weeks over petty disputes or common mistakes, such as knocking on the wrong door or getting into the wrong car.

At least 199 mass shootings have occurred in the United States so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The non-profit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

“Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables,” Mr Biden said, as he berated his political opponents for inaction.

“Republican members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug,” he said. “Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.”