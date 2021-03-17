Biden administration unified in strong stance on China, says senior US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the US government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday (March 16).

Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behaviour regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.

A second official said the United States did not expect any specific "deliverables" or outcomes from the meeting scheduled for March 18 in Alaska, and no joint statement was expected.

Earlier on Tuesday, a White House official said the Biden administration’s first high-level, in-person talks with China later this week “could be difficult”.

“We expect there are parts of the conversation that could be difficult,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Pennsylvania.

“There are issues that the president has not held back on voicing concerns about, whether it’s human rights, whether it’s economic or technology issues.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet with Yang Jiechi, a member of the ruling Politburo, and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, on Thursday evening and Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, following Blinken’s visits with allies in Japan and South Korea.

In remarks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, Blinken accused Beijing of using “coercion and aggression” in places including Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region of

China as well as Taiwan.

But US officials have also sought to stress areas of potential cooperation between the world’s two biggest economies, including on climate change and nuclear non-proliferation.