Biden administration touts quick reopening of critical Baltimore shipping channel

WASHINGTON – This week’s reopening of Baltimore’s main shipping channel – less than three months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse – was due to expertise gained from a Covid-era task force, a highway overpass collapse and the 2021 infrastructure law, government officials have said.

The deadly March 26 collision of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali into the Key Bridge paralysed a major transportation artery for the US North-east.

Within hours, US President Joe Biden directed aides to get the channel reopened and the bridge rebuilt, and vowed the federal government would cover the full costs.

His administration previously faced criticism for its initial response to the 2023 derailment of a train in Ohio.

Federal officials said on June 10 that full access to the channel has been restored after the removal of 50,000 tonnes of debris.

After the collapse, the Coast Guard quickly established a unified command to coordinate search, recovery and response efforts. It oversaw more than 1,500 individual responders that involved 56 federal, state and local agencies, along with 500 specialists operating a fleet of boats to remove steel and concrete debris and address shipping impacts.

“I think that one of the most important things we did was establishing the unified command,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian told Reuters.

“So there was clear command and control of what is a very complex operational challenge across stakeholders from federal and state government and the private sector,” she said.

For example, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which oversees the federal navigation channel, was able to tap the US Navy Supervisor of Salvage for the massive operation.

“That’s exactly the power of the unified command,” said Colonel Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore district commander for USACE, which by early April had set an ambitious timetable for reopening the channel.

Lessons learned

A council created by Mr Biden in 2021 to address Covid-related supply chain shortages was convened shortly after the bridge collapse, and federal agencies opened specialised offices to monitor supply chain issues.

“We developed these protocols during the first year of the pandemic,” White House National Economic Council director Ms Lael Brainard said. “This very intensive sprint that we immediately activate to basically troubleshoot and share information.”

Ms Brainard also cited lessons learned from the June 2023 collapse of an Interstate-95 overpass in Philadelphia that was quickly reopened.