Biden administration suspending 44 US flights by Chinese carriers

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Transportation Department said on Friday (Jan 21) it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some US carrier flights over Covid-19 concerns.

The Biden administration action came after Chinese authorities suspended 20 United Airlines, 10 American Airlines and 14 Delta Air Lines flights since Dec 31 after some passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Transportation Department said as recently as Tuesday that the Chinese government had cancelled US flights.

The suspensions will begin on Jan 30 with Xiamen Airlines' scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29.

The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China , China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The department said France and Germany have taken similar action against China's Covid-19 actions.

The Transportation Department said China's suspension of the 44 flights "are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action."

It added that China's "unilateral actions against the named US carriers are inconsistent" with a China-US bilateral agreement.

China has also suspended US flights by Chinese carriers after passengers later tested positive.

The department said that if China revised its "policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for US carriers, the Department is fully prepared to once again revisit the action."

But it also warned that if China cancels more flights,"we reserve the right to take additional action."