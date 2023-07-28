Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block ‘ghost gun’ ruling

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday asked the United States’ Supreme Court to reinstate a regulation aimed at reining in so-called ghost guns after it was struck down by a lower court.

The administration asked the justices to halt a Texas-based federal judge’s nationwide ruling that invalidated a Justice Department restriction on the sale of ghost gun kits, while it appeals to the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The Justice Department rule, issued in 2022 to target the rapid proliferation of the homemade weapons, bans “buy build shoot” kits without serial numbers that individuals can get online or at a store without a background check. The kits can be readily assembled into a working firearm in as little as 20 minutes.

The rule clarified that ghost guns qualify as firearms under the federal Gun Control Act, requiring serial numbers and manufacturers to be licensed. Sellers of the kits also must become licensed and run background checks prior to a sale.

Several plaintiffs, including two gun owners and two gun rights advocacy groups challenged the rule in federal court in Texas.

US Judge Reed O’Connor on July 5 issued a nationwide order blocking the rule, finding that the administration exceeded its authority in adopting it. On July 24, the Fifth Circuit refused to block Judge O’Connor’s order pending appeal.

The administration warned the justices that allowing the judge’s ruling to stand would enable an “irreversible flow of large numbers of untraceable ghost guns into our nation’s communities”.

In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations – a tenfold increase from 2016, according to White House statistics. REUTERS