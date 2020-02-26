Bernie Sanders' rivals seek to stall his rise at South Carolina debate

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Bernie Sanders' rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination will be looking to put a brake on his momentum in Tuesday night's (Feb 25) debate, their last encounter before a next round of primaries that likely will set the course of the rest of the race.

As Mr Sanders has solidified his lead, Mr Joe Biden, Mr Michael Bloomberg and Mr Pete Buttigieg, the candidates vying to claim status as a centrist alternative to Mr Sanders, have spent the last week on the offensive against the Vermont senator.

Those attacks are likely a preview of what's to come when the three candidates take the stage in Charleston, South Carolina at 8pm Eastern time.

They will be joined by Ms Elizabeth Warren, Ms Amy Klobuchar and Mr Tom Steyer at the debate sponsored by CBS and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

The debate comes ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary. Although Mr Bloomberg isn't on the ballot there, he's seeking to make his mark in the nomination fight ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states vote.

States voting on March 3 include the huge delegate prizes of California and Texas, as well as the populous states of North Carolina and Virginia.

After a decisive victory in Saturday's Nevada caucuses, a win in the New Hampshire primary and securing the popular vote in Iowa, Mr Sanders is leading or tied for the top spot in many of those states, with Mr Bloomberg and Mr Biden fighting for runner-up status.

Ms Warren, Mr Buttigieg, Ms Klobuchar and Mr Steyer need strong performances in Tuesday night's debate to propel them into Super Tuesday with enough momentum to collect some delegates.

While Mr Sanders is looking to solidify his standing, Mr Bloomberg is trying to recover from a much-criticised debut on the debate stage last week.

The former New York mayor was besieged by his rivals, particularly Ms Warren, who took him to task over stop-and-frisk policing policies, allegations of a hostile work environment for women at his company and for self-funding his campaign at record levels.

The focus on Mr Bloomberg allowed Mr Sanders to emerge from that debate largely unscathed.

The attacks on Mr Bloomberg from the Sanders and Warren campaigns have continued through the week. Mr Bloomberg has fired back at Mr Sanders on his record on gun control.

On Tuesday, five current and former Democratic elected officials who back Mr Bloomberg held a news conference in South Carolina to criticise Mr Sanders's record on guns, including voting five times against the Brady Bill to regulate handguns and supporting a NRA-backed law giving gun manufacturers legal immunity.

"The stakes in this election are enormous, we know this, and we need a candidate who's fully vetted that can go on to defeat Donald Trump," said Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin, a national co-chairman of Mr Bloomberg's campaign.

"We don't believe that Senator Sanders has passed this test."

The Sanders campaign previewed its response to Mr Bloomberg's gun control line of attack, pointing out that Mr Sanders has been endorsed by co-founders of March for Our Lives in response to 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Mr Sanders also said in a CNN town hall on Monday the Brady Bill was more than two decades ago and that he now supports removing the legal immunity.

"I am proud that I have a D-minus voting record from the NRA," Mr Sanders said. "And I suspect as president it will get even worse."

Mr Biden also joined Mr Bloomberg in criticising Mr Sanders for saying in a 60 Minutes interview that while he opposed the "authoritarian nature" of the regime in Cuba, Mr Fidel Castro deserved credit for expanding literacy.

The remarks also drew rebukes from Democrats in Florida, an important swing state in November.

The debate will be crucial for Mr Biden. He is desperate for a victory in the state he long appeared to be dominant in, and he may be in position to win.

A Public Policy Polling survey released on Monday showed him with a broad lead over Mr Sanders, 36 per cent to 21 per cent. Other polls show the race closer.

After embarrassing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a second-place finish in Nevada, even a South Carolina victory might not boost Mr Biden enough to give him momentum going into Super Tuesday.

Mr Sanders has the lead in the delegate count, with 45 to Mr Buttigieg's 25. Mr Biden has 15, and the rest of the field each has fewer than 10.