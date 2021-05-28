For Subscribers
News analysis - Coronavirus: US-China relations
Behind the resurgence of Covid-19 'lab leak theory' in America
While the US is trying to score points at China's expense, that does not negate its worries, say analysts
President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed United States intelligence agencies to further investigate the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, which will include addressing whether it emerged in China from human contact with an infected animal or from a lab accident.
No definitive conclusion has been reached, and the intelligence community does not believe it has sufficient information to favour one scenario over the other, Mr Biden said in a statement.