Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Thousands of bees swarmed part of Times Square on Tuesday (Aug 28) afternoon, sending tourists and passers-by scrambling before the bees settled on the cart of a very unhappy hot dog vendor at 43rd Street and Broadway.

The mass of insects was so dense it weighed down sections of the stand's umbrella. The vendor, visibly agitated, had nothing to say about the visitation of Apis mellifera.

The incident lasted all of an hour before the New York Police Department's own beekeeping team vacuumed up the horde of honeybees and took them safely to a new location. In their brief brush with fame, the bees attracted hundreds of onlookers and inspired some embarrassingly bad jokes by police officers.

"Bee good!" an officer called out to a reporter. It was the third bee swarm the officer said he had seen in the last year.

Walid Elfaramawy, 38, who has worked for 10 years at a food stand opposite where the bees alighted, said he had never seen anything like this in Times Square. The swarm started at a construction site at 43rd Street and Broadway, he said, and made its way to the umbrella.

The man of the hour was Officer Michael Lauriano, one of the Police Department's beekeepers, who sucked up the insects with a large vacuum cleaner as tourists craned their necks to see.

The swarm on Tuesday briefly captivated Twitter in New York City, but such incidents are common enough that the Police Department keeps beekeepers on hand. The beekeepers have their own verified Twitter page.

Andrew Coté, a midtown beekeeper who was watching the hubbub, estimated the swarm had as many as 15,000-20,000 bees.

"You have to count the legs and divide by six," he joked.

In most cases, Coté said, the swarms come from beehives that some New Yorkers keep on the rooftops.

"There are beehives within one block of here. In fact there are at least a dozen hives within a block of here," Coté said.

Beekeeping in the city is not an uncommon pastime.



Officer Michael Lauriano, a member of the New York Police Department’s beekeeping team, vacuums up honeybees at a hot dog stand so they could be taken safely to a new location, in New York, on Aug 28, 2018.



An entire organisation, The New York City Beekeepers Association, keeps track of beekeepers, who are legally required to register their hives.

As bee populations struggle globally, urban beekeeping is on the rise. Midtown hotels use the colonies to produce honey for cocktails, and hives help pollinate the city's parks. It is normal for the bees to travel, sometimes up to 3 miles, from their homes to keep the city's green spaces green.

"They haven't escaped, because they're free to go," Coté said of the bees.

"They're free range."



Officer Michael Lauriano, (second left), collecting honeybees at a hot dog stand so they could be taken safely to a new location, in New York, on Aug 28, 2018.



Incidents like Tuesday's are often blamed on sloppy beekeeping, Cote said, adding that holding inept beekeepers accountable for swarms is all but impossible.

Swarms are usually limited to the spring months, but unseasonably warm weather may have inspired the queen bee to abandon her hive and take thousands of her worker bees with her, Coté said.

"I think they wanted a hot dog," he said.