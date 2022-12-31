Barbara Walters, doyenne of celebrity interviewers, dies at 93

WASHINGTON – Barbara Walters, the US television personality who helped define the news with interviews that often conferred celebrity as much as they revealed it, has died. She was 93.

Her death was reported by her longtime employer, ABC News. Bob Iger, chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co, ABC’s parent company, said Walters died Friday evening at her home in New York.

Walters spent more than a half-century on network television, as a host of NBC’s Today and ABC’s 20/20 programmes, as well as frequent specials such as her annual 10 Most Fascinating People show.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger said in a statement. “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons.”

A cultural touchstone whom “Saturday Night Live” lampooned as “Baba Wawa” for her lisp, she was America’s most enduring celebrity interviewer. Presidents and queens, movie stars and artists, criminals and victims all submitted to her questioning. She was renowned for evoking tears and unexpected revelations from her interviewees.

A list of her subjects reads like an All-Star roster of the past 50 years. She interviewed every US president from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, as well as the Shah of Iran, Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi and Cuba’s Fidel Castro, twice. In 1977, as they spoke aboard a boat, she asked Castro, “Do you feel funny crossing the Bay of Pigs with an American?”

‘Lucky’ career

“In this time of instant Internet news, cell phones that take videos, and a profusion of blogs where everyone is a reporter, there will be little chance for any single person to have the kind of career that I’ve had,” Walters wrote in her 2008 memoir. “If I was, perhaps, atop of the game, I also had the advantage of being ahead of the game. How lucky I was.”

Her annual Oscars-night show became a coronation for Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood and Cher.

Murderers, too, could become celebrities in her hands. Walters broadcast interviews with Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s assassin, and Jean Harris, the head of an exclusive private school who was convicted of killing her lover, the prominent cardiologist and best-selling author Herman Tarnower.

In 1999, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky told Walters of her affair with President Bill Clinton: “Sometimes I have warm feelings, sometimes I’m proud of him still, and sometimes I hate his guts.”

“What will you tell your children, when you have them,” Walters asked.

“Mommy made a big mistake.”

Walters countered, “And that is the understatement of the year.”

The show was seen by 74 million people, making it at the time the most widely viewed news programme ever aired by a single network.