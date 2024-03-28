Baltimore bridge collapse to cause logistics headaches, not supply chain crisis

WASHINGTON - The catastrophic bridge collapse that closed the Port of Baltimore to ship traffic on March 26 is causing some logistics headaches, but is unlikely to trigger a major new US supply chain crisis as competing East Coast ports are poised to handle more cargo, economists and logistics experts say.

With six people presumed dead after a container ship collision destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, it remained unclear how long the span’s twisted superstructure would block the harbour’s mouth.

But port officials from New York to Georgia were busy fielding queries from shippers about diverting Baltimore-bound cargo from containers to vehicles and bulk material.

“We’re ready to help. We have ample capacity to absorb any surge in container traffic,” Port of Virginia spokesperson Joe Harris told Reuters.

The Norfolk-based port is expected to be a major beneficiary due to its proximity to Baltimore, but ports in Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia, also were poised to absorb some traffic, a spokesperson for the Georgia Ports Authority said.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC on March 27 that while there were many ports on the East Coast, “there is no substitute for the Port of Baltimore being up and running,” as it is the top US port for vehicle imports and exports, including farm and construction machinery.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a federal supply chain task force was meeting on March 27 to assess the port’s closure but said the Biden administration “will do everything as quickly as we possibly can” to reopen it.

Supply chain experts say US port infrastructure is more resilient than during 2021 and 2022, when they were understaffed and clogged with ships and containers, spiking prices and contributing to inflation as Americans binged on goods purchases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland is another reminder of the US vulnerability to supply-chain shocks, but this event will have greater economic implications for the Baltimore economy than nationally,” Mr Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note.

“We don’t anticipate that the disruptions to trade or transportation will be visible in US GDP, and the implications for inflation are minimal,” he added.