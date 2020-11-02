Bad Romance: Lady Gaga in Twitter feud with Trump campaign

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Music superstar Lady Gaga got into an unlikely Twitter feud on Sunday (Nov 1) with President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after they accused her of being anti-fracking.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden announced that Gaga would appear with him on Monday evening at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a state crucial to clinching victory on Nov 3.

Mr Trump's team responded immediately, slamming the joint appearance.

"Nothing exposes Joe Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with ant-fracking activist Lady Gaga," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry," Mr Murtaugh said, adding that Mr Biden has "repeatedly promised left-wing activists" to end fracking should he take office.

Fracking - gas and oil extraction from deep underground rock using an injection of water and chemicals - boomed in the mid-2000s thanks to new technology.

By 2014, it made the US the world's biggest oil and gas producer.

But its costs are high: the drilling triggers earthquakes, while research links its air emissions and water contamination to myriad health problems. It also contributes to global warming when methane leaks out from drilling wells and becomes a highly potent greenhouse gas.

Mr Biden favours prohibiting new fracking on public lands and transitioning the country to renewables, but has said he would not eliminate fracking entirely.

Lady Gaga clapped back at Mr Murtaugh, tweeting: "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

The Grammy winner attached an image of Mr Murtaugh's statement, decorated with animated stickers that said "LOL" and "Vote Biden," as well as the message, "Heeeey Donald... #WINNING (also, what is a fracking?) keep your jobs PA... We (heart emoji) You."

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Mr Murtaugh thanked Gaga for sharing the statement with her 82 million followers, saying he hoped "lots of folks in PA see this".

"Next time @ me," he added, referring to Twitter's method of tagging people in posts.

But there was only love for Gaga in the rest of the comments, where fans jokingly urged her to "END HIM" and "GET HIM QUEEN".

Mr Biden currently leads Mr Trump by an average of 4.3 percentage points in Pennsylvania, according to RealClearPolitics, two days before the election.