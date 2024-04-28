Baby One More Time: Some US airlines keep mistaking centenarian passengers for infants

Two American women have had to put up with some inconvenience during their recent flights due to ticketing systems that assume they are babies.

Ms Mildred Kirschenbaum, 100, said her milestone birthday had caused some complications due to the formatting convention for passengers’ date of birth.

“The code is two digits for the month, two digits for the day, and two digits for the year,” she said in a video on the Instagram page of her filmmaker daughter Gayle Kirschenbaum.

“I was born in 1923. So I put in 23,” she said, adding that this has made her an “unescorted minor” according to the airline’s ticketing system.

“The supervisor has to come. And they have to see me right through security. No one seems to know how to correct it.

“I’m going through my second childhood,” she quipped.

The Florida centenarian is something of a jet-setter, taking multiple flights even after turning 100. These include a trip to London in September 2023 for a transatlantic cruise and a quick stopover in New York for an appearance on a talk show just last week.