Baby formula shortage gives Biden new headache

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The White House vowed on Thursday (May 12) to take action to boost supplies of baby formula as President Joe Biden was slammed by Republicans for crippling shortages nationwide.

Last week the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula was 43 per cent, according to Datasembly, which collected information from more than 11,000 retailers.

The administration, already under fire over the highest inflation rate in decades, said it is considering increasing imports, as the United States relies on domestic producers for 98 per cent of the infant formula it consumes.

Officials say they are also working with the states to cut red tape on poor families buying infant milk through food stamps.

Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into abuses linked to the shortage, including the resale of infant milk online at prices far above normal.

The president met manufacturers and retailers for discussions described as "productive and encouraging" by an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, the official would not say how long it would take for the situation to improve.

The Republican opposition, which has set its sights on wresting back control of Congress in November's mid-term elections, has seized on the issue to berate Biden and the Democrats.

Elise Stefanik, part of the House Republican leadership and a new mother herself, told a news conference she had contacted the US Food and Drug Administration in February but received "no substantive response".

"Joe Biden simply has no plan. In fact, when Joe Biden's White House was asked about the shortage, they laughed. Shameful," she told reporters.

Her Republican House colleague Anne Wagner of Missouri said her state is one of six where more than half of the normal supply of baby milk was out of stock.

"I've heard stories of moms firsthand - my own daughter-in-law - bartering for baby formula on Facebook," she said.

"Pregnant women are asking if they should start stockpiling. They're anxious during a time of high stress and anxiety."