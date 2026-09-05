Authors wrangle with publishers over $1.9 billion Anthropic AI settlement

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In some cases, textbook authors are looking at receiving 10-15 per cent of the payout.

NEW YORK - The sum is gargantuan: US$1.5 billion ( S$1.9 billion ).

But as thousands of authors wait for their cut of the largest copyright settlement in US history from Anthropic, the tech giant that used pirated books to train its artificial intelligence chatbot, some are accusing the publishers of their books of trying to squeeze them out of a percentage of the payout.