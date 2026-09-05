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Authors wrangle with publishers over $1.9 billion Anthropic AI settlement

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In some cases, textbook authors are looking at receiving 10-15 per cent of the payout.

In some cases, textbook authors are looking at receiving 10-15 per cent of the payout.

PHOTO: AFP

Neil Vigdor

  • Authors and publishers are disputing ownership rights over more than 482,000 books in the US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) Anthropic AI copyright settlement.
  • Authors may receive up to US$3,000 per book but must share payments with publishers and co-authors, causing frustration especially among textbook authors.
  • Unclear rights records and recent ownership changes complicate payouts, with unresolved disputes set for court arbitration and the Authors Guild defending authors' interests.

AI generated

NEW YORK - The sum is gargantuan: US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion).

But as thousands of authors wait for their cut of the largest copyright settlement in US history from Anthropic, the tech giant that used pirated books to train its artificial intelligence chatbot, some are accusing the publishers of their books of trying to squeeze them out of a percentage of the payout.

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