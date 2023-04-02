Authorities scour debris for more victims after tornadoes pummel Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Arkansas first responders on Saturday were sifting through debris for more possible victims after tornadoes sliced through the state, killing at least five people and injuring dozens of others.

The twisters sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and north-east of the state capital, officials said.

A blast of extreme spring weather swept much of the United States on Friday, menacing the nation’s midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornados.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there were five confirmed dead in the state.

“Right now, we have five confirmed fatalities. We have a couple of others that have been reported, but we do not have confirmation from local law enforcement on the ground. And, so, awaiting that. But right now, statewide, we have five confirmed fatalities,” she said.

Four fatalities in Arkansas were reported in Wynne, about 160km east of Little Rock, Cross County Coroner Eli Long said.

One person was killed and more than 50 people were hospitalised in North Little Rock, Pulaski County spokeswoman Madeline Roberts told the Washington Post.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ms Huckabee Sanders and the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne, the White House said in a statement. He also spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Mr Biden reached out to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker but has not yet connected, the White House added.

Ms Huckabee Sanders said Mr Biden and the Homeland Security secretary had offered a tremendous amount of support in phone calls on Saturday.

“Anything that Arkansas needs, they have assured us that those resources will be here and on the ground,” she said at a news conference.