Authorities investigate incident at US Vice-President J.D. Vance’s Ohio home, says report

US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his family were not at their home at the time.

One person is in custody after an incident at the Ohio home of US Vice-President J.D. Vance.

WASHINGTON Law enforcement officials are investigating an incident at the Ohio home of US Vice-President J.D. Vance and have taken one person into custody, CNN reported on Jan 5, adding that Mr Vance and his family were not there at the time.

CNN, citing an unnamed US law enforcement source, said the authorities do not believe the person was able to enter the residence, while local news outlets reported what appeared to be damage to at least one window. REUTERS

