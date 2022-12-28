Christmas Day attacks on power substations in Washington state spotlight US vulnerability

WASHINGTON ⁠- The lights went out for more than 17,000 people in the state of Washington on Christmas Day after a string of attacks on four electrical substations, the latest such episode that highlighted the vulnerability of America’s power grid.

Power was restored within hours for most of the affected households, but no suspects have been arrested so far. The local sheriff’s department said it did not know if there were motives behind the incidents, or if they were a coordinated attack on the power system.