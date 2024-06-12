Attacking Hunter Biden could be risky for Trump: Experts

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump could be tempted to use the conviction of Hunter Biden on felony gun charges as a campaign cudgel against Mr Joe Biden, who is fiercely attached to his son, but experts say that strategy is risky.

Indeed, Trump’s campaign team did not wait long to offer a hot take on the ruling on June 11 in a Delaware court, which stemmed from the younger Biden’s 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the campaign said in a statement.

Republicans have long sought to derail the 81-year-old Mr Biden’s re-election bid by using his son’s troubles, including some questionable business deals in China and Ukraine.

For Mr Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University, even if the verdict only concerns the 54-year-old Hunter, Trump “will try to make it about the president.”

Of course, Trump himself is not without legal woes.

In May, he was convicted in a New York court on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who says she and Trump had a sexual encounter, in the heat of the 2016 presidential election.

It could be difficult for the 77-year-old Trump to argue that the American justice system was politicised in his case, but perfectly functional in the Biden case.

The 2020 debate

And the verdict could even help Mr Biden gain sympathy from voters, given that “many families in America have children that cause difficulties,” Brown University political science professor Wendy Schiller told AFP.

When asked about the case last week, Trump recalled the troubles of his brother Fred, who died at age 42 in 1981 after a battle with alcoholism.

“He was the best-looking person you have ever seen. Everything was perfect. But he had an addiction,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump’s team will also want to keep in mind that when the real estate mogul attempted to attack Hunter during a 2020 debate, it backfired.

Mr Biden scored points when, turning away from Trump and looking straight into the camera, he said he was proud to have a son who was able to overcome his addiction.