Attacking birth control pills, US influencers push misinformation

WASHINGTON - US wellness influencers are increasingly targeting birth control pills, pushing their followers to abandon the contraceptives with false claims about infertility and low libido that researchers say leave them vulnerable to unintended pregnancies.

The explosion of misinformation on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram comes as reproductive rights take centre stage in the looming presidential election, in a country where abortion is banned or restricted in nearly half the states.

Many influencers – who are not licensed medical specialists – are part of what appears to be a cottage industry of self-proclaimed health gurus monetising misinformation as they hawk “healing” oils and fertility-tracking services.

People seeking reliable information about contraception are met with internet personalities overemphasising the side effects of pills.

That includes Ms Taylor Gossett, a TikTok influencer with nearly 200,000 followers who explicitly called the medication “toxic” alongside offers to join her “master class” in “natural” birth control.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens suggested on TikTok that birth control causes infertility problems, while “life coach” Naftali Moses told his 280,000 followers that it “changes your sexual behavior.”

Podcaster Sahara Rose called birth control the “divorce pill” in a video viewed more than 550,000 times, claiming it impacts who “you’re attracted to” and leads users to choose the wrong mate.

The pill’s effect on libido has been debated for decades, with some women complaining of impacts on their sex drive.

But while some women may experience such side effects, medical experts say individual experiences do not represent widespread causal links.

Experts also say there is no direct causal evidence that birth control pills lead to widespread infertility or altered attraction and sexual behaviour.

‘More fear’

“Misinformation can dissuade people from using birth control that could help them with contraception,” Dr Michael Belmonte, a fellow at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told AFP.

“Most concerning in this political landscape we have in the US currently is that birth control misinformation may lead to people becoming pregnant... and now (they) may not have access to abortion.”

Dr Belmonte said he had personally treated patients who became pregnant after avoiding contraception because of the “harmful misinformation” they had heard or seen online.

The rise in misleading videos compounds what researchers see as a worsening state of reproductive health care following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the nationwide right to abortion in 2022.

The landmark ruling paved the way for 21 states to introduce total or partial bans on abortion.

“This spike in contraception misinformation correlates with the restriction of abortion access in a number of states,” misinformation researcher Jenna Sherman told AFP, adding that many of the online falsehoods stemmed from “anti-abortion actors.”

“People are in greater need of guidance around reproductive health decisions and have more fear around speaking to a health care provider,” she said.