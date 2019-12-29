Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York then flees

NEW YORK CITY (REUTERS, XINHUA) - An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday (Dec 28) at a rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organisation said, in a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said on Twitter that an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles (48km) north of New York City.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals, the council said, adding that two of the victims were critical, with one of them stabbed at least six times.

New York Attorney-General Letitia James said she was deeply disturbed by the situation in Monsey.

"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation," she said in a Twitter post.

Local media reports said police were searching the area for the assailant. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately comment on the situation.

New York City has stepped up police presence in major Jewish neighbourhoods following multiple suspected anti-semitic attacks over the past week, local media reported.

Besides putting more security in areas like Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, police also boosted visits to houses of worship and some other places.

On Saturday, a woman accused of slapping people in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, according to court records. Tiffany Harris, 30, slapped three women in the face and head after encountering them on a corner.The victims suffered minor pain, police said.

A string of similar attacks have taken place across the city as the Jewish community are celebrating their traditional festival Hanukkah starting on Dec 22 this year.

Other victims include a 65-year-old man who was punched and kicked in Manhattan, a 67-year-old man with children who were assaulted by a group of teens in Brooklyn, and a 40-year-old who was punched in the face on Christmas Day.

During a press conference last Friday, Mr Rodney Harrison, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, said that investigators will “do their best” to bring the criminals to justice.

“Hate doesn’t have a home in our city,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in a tweet last Friday, adding that anyone “who terrorises our Jewish community” will face justice.