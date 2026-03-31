Attack on Michigan synagogue was Hezbollah-inspired ‘act of terrorism’, FBI says

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The attack on the largest Jewish temple in Michigan on March 12 was an "act of terrorism" inspired by Hezbollah, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

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– The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on March 30 that an attack on the largest Jewish temple in Michigan earlier in March was an “act of terrorism” inspired by Hezbollah.

Ayman Ghazali, a 41-year-old man who was born in Lebanon and became a US citizen in 2016, killed himself during the March 12 attack, when he crashed his truck into the Temple of Israel synagogue before opening fire on security guards and causing an explosion using fireworks, said Ms Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office.

No one else died during the attack on the synagogue where children were attending preschool.

Ghazali consumed pro-Hezbollah ideology prior to the attack, said Ms Runyan, but the FBI has not been able to verify if he was a member of Hezbollah. There is no evidence that he had co-conspirators, she added.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was founded by Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1982. Both Hezbollah and the IRGC are designated as foreign terrorist organisations by the US. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb 28.

“Had this man lived, I am convinced that my office would prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed the federal crime of providing material support to Hezbollah,” said Mr Jerome Borgen, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Ms Runyan said the day before the synagogue attack, Ghazali started sharing photos on social media of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes in February . Then, on the day of the attack, while sitting in the carpark of the Temple of Israel, Ghazali told his sister in a message that he planned “to commit a mass terrorist attack”.

Anti-Semitic incidents have spiked in recent years in the US, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for nearly two-thirds of 5,300-plus religiously motivated hate crimes since February 2024, according to FBI data. REUTERS