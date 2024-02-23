AT&T says US cellular outage eases after service disrupted for thousands of users

WASHINGTON - AT&T said three-quarters of its network had been restored after a cellular phone outage on Feb 22 disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of US users, prompting an investigation by federal agencies.

The wireless carrier, whose 5G network covers around 290 million people across the United States, has been grappling with interruptions to its service for more than nine hours.

The Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the incident, while the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it was working with AT&T to understand the cause.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were looking into the outage. CISA is a unit of DHS.

The outage affected people’s ability to reach emergency services by dialing 911, according to posts on the X social media platform by government departments in several US cities.

AT&T shares were down 2.3 per cent in afternoon trading. There were about 6,200 incidents of outages reported around 1.20pm ET (2.20am on Feb 23, Singapore time), according to tracking website Downdetector.com, down from more than 70,000 earlier in the day.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers,” AT&T said on its website. It did not provide a reason for the outage or the number of affected users.

“We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911), the San Francisco Fire Department said on X.

The Prince William County Police Department in Virginia and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina posted similar statements on the platform.