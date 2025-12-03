US wireless carrier AT&T commits to ending DEI programmes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said AT&T’s letter on Dec 2 confirmed its commitment announced earlier in 2025 to ending DEI-related policies.

- US wireless carrier AT&T said in a letter to the US telecommunications regulator that it had committed to ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, a move that comes as it seeks approval from the Trump administration to buy wireless spectrum assets.

In November 2024, AT&T agreed to buy some wireless spectrum licences from US Cellular in a US$1.02 billion (S$1.32 billion) deal that requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC under US President Donald Trump has required telecoms companies to end DEI programmes as a condition of approving transactions.

AT&T said in its letter it “does not and will not have any roles focused on DEI”.

In July, wireless carrier T-Mobile US said it was ending its DEI programmes as it sought regulatory approval for two major deals, including buying almost all of regional carrier United States Cellular’s wireless operations including customers, stores and 30 per cent of its spectrum assets in a deal valued at US$4.4 billion.

The FCC also in July approved a separate transaction in which T-Mobile established a joint venture with investment firm KKR to acquire internet service provider Metronet, which reaches more than two million homes and businesses in 17 US states.

The FCC in May approved Verizon Communications’ US$20 billion deal to acquire fibre-optic internet provider Frontier Communications after Verizon agreed to end its DEI programme.

Mr Carr, a Republican designated by Mr Trump in January as chair, told Comcast in February he was opening a probe into the NBC News parent company’s promotion of DEI programmes.