WASHINGTON - Police said on Wednesday (March 17) that it was too early to tell whether the white gunman who shot and killed eight people - most of whom were Asian women - at three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia was racially motivated.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that his attack on Tuesday was not racially motivated but the result of a sex addiction, viewing the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate", said Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker.