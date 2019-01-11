At the border with Mexico, US President Donald Trump defends 'medieval' wall

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - President Trump made his case for a wall on Thursday (Jan 10) at ground zero of the debate.

“This is common sense. They need a barrier. They need a wall,” said Trump.

Trump toured the border town of McAllen, Texas to as tensions over funding his desired wall have led to the partial government shutdown that is on the brink of becoming the longest ever.

Appearing with border agents and local law enforcement and politicians, Trump said undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs are streaming across the border from Mexico, despite statistics that show illegal immigration there is at a 20-year low and that many drug shipments likely are smuggled through legal ports of entry.

Democrats have called the wall, a project estimated to cost about US$23 billion (S$31.1 billion), ineffective and medieval.

"They say a wall is medieval. But so is a wheel! A wheel is older than a wall! There are some things that work. You know what? A wheel works. And a wall works. Nothing like a wall," said Trump.

Trump again threatened to use emergency powers to bypass Congress to get the money to build the wall. And while Trump repeatedly claimed that “Mexico will pay for the wall”, he now says he meant figuratively.

Related Story Trump eyes emergency powers to pay for border wall, end shutdown

“When I say Mexico is gonna pay for the wall, do you think they’re going to write a check for 20 billion or 10 billion or 5 billion or two cents? No! They’re paying for the wall in a great trade deal!”

