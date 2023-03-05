At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple

OXON HILL, Maryland - Reminders of former US President Donald Trump’s towering influence over the Republican Party were everywhere at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend in Washington.

There were kiosks hawking Mr Trump hats and shirts, attendees sporting “Make America Great Again” stickers and even a mock Oval Office where attendees could be photographed next to Mr Trump’s picture.

The three-day conference illustrated the iron grip he holds over the right-wing, grassroots base of his party and how hard it could be for a challenger to deny Mr Trump the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

At the same time, it remains an open question whether Mr Trump’s appeal still extends beyond his hardcore loyalists.

Public opinion polls showing many Republicans are looking for an alternative such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, believing they may offer a better chance of winning the White House.

Mr Trump served as the closing speaker for the event on Saturday. “We are going to finish what we started,” he said. “We’re going to complete the mission.”

The capacity crowd in the ballroom chanted, “Four more years!”

While Mr Trump and his supporters were holding forth at CPAC, Mr DeSantis, who has not yet declared a presidential run, was busy burnishing his national profile and connecting with potential high-dollar campaign donors.

He spoke at Republican fundraisers in Houston and Dallas and is expected to give a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sunday.

Mr DeSantis also attended a gathering for Republican donors in Florida held by the anti-tax group Club for Growth to which Mr Trump was not invited.

While he has spoken at past events, Mr DeSantis skipped CPAC this time around. Still, his influence could be felt.

Multiple speakers talked about pushing back against “wokeness,” diversity and equity plans in education and transgender student athletes, key themes for Mr DeSantis that have taken root among conservatives nationwide.