At Nantucket retreat, Biden family weighs run for second term

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and his family are tackling a weighty question during their Thanksgiving holiday retreat to the chilly quiet of Nantucket: whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

A final decision won’t be made on the Massachusetts island, where the Bidens are staying at a home owned by Carlyle Group co-founder and Bloomberg contributor David Rubenstein while enjoying beach walks, local restaurants and shopping. Mr Biden insisted the weekend getaway was just a holiday celebration, but the president and his closest relatives are expected to discuss a potential re-election bid there and during the Christmas holidays, current and former aides say.

The president and first lady Jill Biden arrived on Tuesday at Nantucket, where they have regularly spent Thanksgiving dating back to before Mr Biden was vice president. A few close family accompanied them, including Mr Biden’s daughter Ashley and his son Hunter, who is expected to be a target of House Republican investigations in the next two years.

Mr Biden has the wind at his back, after his Democratic Party enjoyed a historically successful midterm election. His aides widely expect him to run again, and his team is moving forward as if a final announcement is a formality. But the president has said his family will have an out-sized say in the decision, which isn’t expected until next year.

“If his heart is in it, they are there for him. It is highly unlikely they will not support him,” said Mr Michael LaRosa, a former aide to Mrs Jill Biden. “He’s running. And I don’t know who else but him should be running. He’s proven himself to be not just an effective campaigner, but an effective executive.”

‘A family decision’

Mr Biden downplayed the stakes of the trip, ignoring shouted questions about 2024 on Friday and when asked again on Saturday how the discussions were going.

“We’re not having any, we’re celebrating,” he said to reporters as he, Mrs Jill Biden and family shopped on Nantucket’s Main Street.

Even so, Mr Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run and has cited only his family or a surprise development, such as a health crisis, as deterrents. The holiday getaway gives him the chance to weigh that decision outside of Washington.

“My intention is that I run again. But I’m a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision,” Mr Biden said this month, adding a decision could come “early next year.”

The Bidens are a fixture on Nantucket. The area skews Democratic, as does New England, where the party swept US House and Senate midterm races. But there are GOP pockets on the island: Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker, JD Vance and Mehmet Oz all raised money there.

But the smattering of protesters and Trump supporters who often harry Mr Biden on his travels elsewhere in the country are absent in Nantucket. Cheers and encouragement greeted his every move; people lined up at restaurants for a chance to dine near him and huddled over their phones to compare photos after he passed by. The local pharmacy sells Joe Biden action figures.

Mrs Jill Biden, shopping on her own on Friday morning, drew a crowd of onlookers outside each shop she popped into. “We love you!” one woman shouted.