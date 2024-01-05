Iowa school shooting wounds multiple people, sheriff says

PERRY, Iowa - Several people were wounded on Jan 4 morning, in a shooting at an Iowa high school on the first day of classes after the holiday break, officials said.

The shooting at Perry High School took place just after 7.30am (9.30pm Singapore time) and resulted in “multiple victims,” Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news briefing.

The extent and exact number of injuries were still being determined, he said.

After the briefing, both CNN and NBC News reported that the shooter was dead, citing law enforcement officials. NBC reported that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ABC News previously reported that at least one person was killed, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. During the briefing, Sheriff nfante did not confirm or deny that report.

The sheriff did say that the shooter had been identified but offered no further information.

Agents from the FBI and ATF responded to the scene, and the US attorney-general has been briefed, a US Justice Department spokesperson said.

The shooting occurred on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district’s calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 60km north-west of Des Moines, the state’s capital city.

Few students and faculty were in the building at the time, since classes had not yet begun, Mr Infante said, which may have curtailed the number of victims.